Graeme Swann admits there is "a sense of frustration" in the dressing room after England dropped a number of catches on day one of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

England fought back after an ominous Australian start as a tense, seesaw day's play ended with the hosts on 273-5.

However, Monty Panesar, Joe Root and Michael Carberry were all guilty of dropping catches which, if taken, could have put England in a far stronger position ahead of the second day.

Missed the action on day one? Visit our Ashes catch-up page.