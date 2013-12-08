BBC Sport's cricket analyst Simon Hughes looks in detail at how England captain Alastair Cook lost his wicket to Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson on day four of the second Ashes Test.

Hughes examines whether it was a bad shot or bad luck, and says the lesson for all England's batsmen is they must "bide their time" before attempting "extravagant shots".

England will resume on the final morning on 247-6, 284 runs from their improbable victory target.