Paul Johnson: Nottinghamshire stalwart leaves club
Paul Johnson's 32-year career with Nottinghamshire has come to an end after "a restructuring of the coaching set-up".
Johnson became the club's youngest player when he made his debut in 1981 and scored 20,256 runs before retiring to take up a coaching role in 2002.
The 48-year-old has most recently been working as batting coach.
"I'm leaving Trent Bridge with great memories and it will always hold a special place in my heart," he said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committee, past and present, the members, as well as the coaching and office staff for their support and friendship over many years.
"I've played alongside, and coached, some of the greatest players ever to represent Nottinghamshire and I will always retain a great affinity for the team and for Trent Bridge."
Johnson also captained Notts between 1996 and 1998.
Chairman Peter Wright said: "Paul has been a tremendous ambassador for Nottinghamshire both on and off the field and his achievements will be very fondly remembered.
"He can be extremely proud of what he has accomplished and we wish him every success in the future."