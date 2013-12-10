Ashes 2013-14: England rest trio for ODI & T20 series

Kevin Pietersen, James Anderson and Graeme Swann have been left out of England's limited overs squads to face Australia next year.

The trio will miss the five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in January and February.

England coach Andy Flower said: "Guys like Anderson and Pietersen are in their early 30s now. They are prize assets; we need to look after them."

Spinner James Tredwell has been preferred to Swann.

Test captain Alastair Cook will lead the 16-man ODI squad, with Stuart Broad captaining the 15-man Twenty20 squad.

Flower added: "This is going to be another month of tough cricket, and then a heavy schedule from the West Indies tour onwards.

"Straight after the Twenty20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League begins - and while that's on, the English season starts.

"Our players who play all three forms cannot play 12 months a year."

National selector Geoff Miller said: "We have an important period of limited-overs cricket coming up, with an ICC World T20 in Bangladesh in March and just over a year away from the ICC Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

"These two series against Australia allow valuable opportunities for players to push for places in both squads."

England ODI squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Michael Carberry, Steve Finn, Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Boyd Rankin, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell.

England Twenty20 squad: Stuart Broad (captain), Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steve Finn, Alex Hales, Michael Lumb, Eoin Morgan, Boyd Rankin, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Luke Wright.