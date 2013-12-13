Jersey Cricket Board appoint Neil MacRae as new coach

The Jersey Cricket Board have appointed former Scotland and Austria coach Neil MacRae as their new head of high performance.

The 41-year-old was selected from a 60-strong group of candidates after

"The Jersey Cricket Board are very excited at the appointment of Neil MacRae," said chairman Ward Jenner.

"The JCB feels that Neil has the energy, enthusiasm and ability to take Jersey Cricket to the next level."

Jersey Cricket timeline March 2009 - Hogan replaces Peter Kirsten as coach

February 2010 - Relegated to WCL6

July 2013 - Jersey promoted to WCL5

September 2013 - Hogan leaves to join Cricket Ireland

December 2013 - MacRae appointed new coach

MacRae, who begins his new role from 1 January, worked as the high performance coach with Cricket Scotland in World Cricket League Division One and in the ICC World T20 qualifying tournament.

The former Scotland batsman already has experience of ICC European cricket, taking Austria from 23rd to ninth in the rankings under his guidance.

"I'm excited about the potential of the present Jersey squad and about taking on the immediate challenge of World Cricket League Five in Malaysia in March," said MacRae.

"I'm also looking forward to building on the excellent cricket structure which already exists on the Island by developing young Jersey cricketers throughout the age group system and working with the women's teams."

Jersey, who were promoted to ICC European League Five, take part in a against Guernsey, Denmark and Italy.