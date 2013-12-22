BBC Sport - Graeme Swann: England off-spinner retires from cricket
Report: Swann's surprise retirement
- From the section Cricket
BBC Sport's chief sports news correspondent Dan Roan reports on the surprise retirement of England off-spinner Graeme Swann.
Swann, 34, announced he will retire from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, telling journalists he felt it would be "selfish" for him to carry on playing.
Former England all-rounder Derek Pringle says Swann is "up there with the very best spinners England have produced".