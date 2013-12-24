Ashes 2013-14: Monty Panesar targeted by Warner and Smith

David Warner has promised that Australia's batsmen will attack Monty Panesar in the same way they targeted Graeme Swann earlier in the Ashes.

Left-arm spinner Panesar is expected to play in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne following Swann's retirement.

I'm sure we're going to be looking to keep scoring runs and putting the pressure back on him Steve Smith on Panesar

Swann took seven wickets at an average of 80 in the first three Tests.

Warner said: "You have to try to get on top of the bowlers. It doesn't matter who that bowler is. But we've got to respect him as we did Swanny."

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, he added: "You see Monty in India, basically him and Swanny won the series for England over there. Coming to Boxing Day, there might not be any turn there in the first innings."

Panesar played in the second Test at Adelaide, taking 2-198 from 54 overs runs as Australia took a 2-0 lead with a 218-run victory. In four Tests in Australia, the 31-year-old has taken 12 wickets at an average of 48.08, compared to his overall Test career average of 34.56.

"When he comes on to bowl, I'm sure we're going to be looking to keep scoring runs and putting the pressure back on him," added Steve Smith, who hit 111 in the third Test at Perth.

Monty's record in Australia Four Tests, 12 wickets at 48.08.

Eight wickets came in the Perth Test of 2006.

In his only Test at Melbourne, in 2006, he failed to take a wicket, conceding 52 runs from 12 overs.

"(Australia coach) Darren Lehmann says that's the way we should play our cricket against spin, especially on the wickets here in Australia which are pretty consistent and don't have a great deal of spin.

"The way we've played Swann has been very good."

Swann struggled in the series and conceded 14 and 22 from different overs as Shane Watson took the attack to the off-spinner on the fourth day in Perth.

Uncapped Durham leg-spinner Scott Borthwick and Kent off-spinner James Tredwell, who has played one Test, have been called up by England but are unlikely to play in Melbourne.