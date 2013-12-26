Australia bowler Ryan Harris says England felt the pressure of the hosts' bowling and lacked their usual aggression on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

The visitors' top five batsmen all made starts but only Kevin Pietersen pushed on past 50, with skipper Alastair Cook dismissed for 27.

Harris admits to a slow start after Australia won a fourth successive toss and chose to bowl first, but says they "pulled it back" to reduce the visitors to 226-6.