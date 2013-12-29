BBC Sport - Ashes 2013-14: Chris Rogers' great batting analysed by Simon Hughes

The Analyst: Rogers' great batting

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Sport's cricket analyst Simon Hughes assesses the "good play off the back foot" of Chris Rogers, whose 116 led Australia to a dominant eight-wicket victory over England in the fourth Ashes Test.

Hughes says Rogers' batting was "full off purpose and intent", explaining how the opener expertly guided balls to the boundary using the pace generated by England's bowling attack.

The innings was only Rogers' second Test century, making him the sixth Australian in this Ashes series to make a hundred.

