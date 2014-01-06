Ashes 2013-14: England coach Andy Flower wants to stay on

Media playback is not supported on this device Flower adamant he will stay

England coach Andy Flower says he "can't be any clearer" about his desire to continue in the job despite his side's 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

England lost by 281 runs inside three days in Sydney to complete one of their most humiliating overseas tours.

Flower, who took over as England boss in 2009, said: "I'm very passionate about English cricket.

"[Captain] Alastair Cook and I are very determined to ensure we get things heading in the right direction again."

England rose to number one in the world Test rankings in August 2011 and completed their third consecutive Ashes series victory with a 3-0 home win over Australia in the summer of 2013.

Ashes in numbers 37 - Most wickets in the series, by Australia's Mitchell Johnson (average 13.97). 21 - Most wickets by an England bowler, Stuart Broad (average 27.52). 10 - Centuries scored by Australia. 1 - Century scored by England. 255 - England's highest first-innings total. 570-9d - Australia's highest-first innings total.

But despite arriving down under as favourites, they were heavily beaten in all five Tests in Australia and have now slipped to fourth in the rankings.

With a two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning at Lord's on 12 June and world number two side India arriving for five Tests a month later, Flower is keen for England's five-day side to learn lessons from their humiliation in Australia.

"This will be the start of something new," he said. "Out of adversity some good must come and a renewal of sorts will be good for English cricket.

"We're not sure exactly what that renewal will look like right at this moment but we need wise people to make good decisions and get the right people on board, both on the playing staff and the support staff."

England's abject displays have prompted questions about the futures of Flower, 45, and Cook.

Asked if the performances of his team in Australia had made him angry, Flower said: "Yes, and I'm glad Alastair is as well. I don't feel proud of what has happened in this Test series.

"I am proud of my involvement over the last few years. It's important that we review this logically and look at the mistakes we have made."

Since succeeding Peter Moores as England coach, Flower has overseen three Ashes series victories, the 2010 Twenty20 World Cup win, a 4-0 home series victory over India that put England top of the world Test rankings and the first away series win in India for 28 years.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive David Collier has offered his full support for both Flower and Cook, but formal talks between Collier, new England managing director Paul Downton and Flower have still to take place.

"It's good to get our heads together and look at mistakes," said Flower, who added it was "good" to have the ECB's support. "There is a lot of development to do and the sooner we get started the better."

He also warned that England, who will have to wait until 2015 for a chance to reclaim the Ashes, will have to "take more pain" before enjoying "sustained success again".

He added: "There are not many Tests between now and the next Ashes series, but we have a little time to think what we're doing with the Test side. There is time to get on top of it."

Meanwhile, Warwickshire's Chris Woakes has been called up to England's squad for the limited-overs series against Australia.

The 24-year-old all-rounder has played 13 one-day internationals and four Twenty20 matches.

In his second ODI, he took 6-45 against Australia in Brisbane but has taken only eight wickets in 11 matches since.

Cook will lead England in five ODIs, with the first taking place in Melbourne next Sunday, followed by three T20 encounters.

England will be coached by former left-arm spinner Ashley Giles for the limited-overs series, but Flower admits it will be hard to slow Australia's momentum following their 5-0 Ashes whitewash.

"It's a huge challenge for Ash and Alastair," he said. "It will be a tough task for both of them to turn this ship around."