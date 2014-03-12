Worcestershire move pre-season games after New Road flooding

Worcestershire will play their two home pre-season matches at Chester Road in Kidderminster as work continues to repair New Road after flooding.

Worcestershire face Gloucestershire in a one-day game on Monday, 24 March before taking on Glamorgan in a limited overs fixture a week later.

After returning from a pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi, they are set to play a three-day game at Somerset on 19 March.