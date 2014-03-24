MCC v Durham: Jamie Harrison leads champions' fightback

Champion County match, Abu Dhabi (day two of four): Durham 248 & 39-1 v MCC 282 Match scorecard (external site)

Seamer Jamie Harrison led the Durham fightback with five wickets as the champions ended day two of the season-opener against MCC with a slender lead.

In reply to Durham's 248, MCC looked well placed at 169-2 after Luis Reece (85) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (54) put on 112 for the second wicket.

But Harrison (5-60) and England spin hopeful Scott Borthwick (3-95) hit back after tea as MCC were all out for 282.

Durham lost Keaton Jennings for a duck as they closed on 39-1, a lead of five.

View from the commentary box

BBC Radio Newcastle's Martin Emmerson:

"This game seems to be following a familiar pattern. When the lights come on here in Abu Dhabi the wickets fall. Ten fell after twilight began today and only one had gone down during the previous play in the sun. It seems the conditions become bowler-friendly at sunset.

"But the game is finely poised. The MCC took a slender lead of 34 - 32 of those runs coming from no-balls and Luis Reece, who eventually made 85, was the biggest beneficiary when he was caught behind off a Chris Rushworth no-ball when on one.

"There was a nice knock of 54 from Kent youngster Daniel Bell-Drummond as well, but he was the first to go when the light changed, with the MCC losing 7-77 after tea.

"Durham eventually closed on 39-1 after losing Keaton Jennings for a second-ball duck in the third over, bowled by Kyle Hogg."