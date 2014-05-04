Kent v Surrey: Adam Riley stars before Surrey recover

LV= County Championship D2, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Close, day one: Surrey 276-8 v Kent Kent 2 pts, Surrey 2 pts Match scorecard

Kent spinner Adam Riley took four wickets but Surrey recovered from a poor start to reach 276-8 on day one.

The visitors slumped to 32-3 after 21 overs but fought back with a solid sequence of middle-order partnerships, Jason Roy making 60.

Riley (4-77) took crucial wickets when Kent needed a breakthrough, bowling Roy with the 100th ball of his innings.

Zafar Ansari (48) and debutant Aneesh Kapil (38) helped Surrey end the day with the match looking evenly poised.

Australian pace bowler Doug Bollinger gave the hosts a perfect start, trapping Surrey captain Graeme Smith leg before wicket for just three.

But a first Championship half-century of the season from Roy, which included eight boundaries, helped to even things up at the close.

BBC Radio Kent's Peter Guise:

"A gloriously sunny day at Canterbury, so it was no surprise that Surrey chose to bat after winning the toss.

"Tight, accurate bowling from Kent reduced them to 32-3, but Surrey's batsmen were nothing less than patient and built successive partnerships that might yet vindicate the decision to bat.

"Adam Riley made the most of his selection ahead of England spinner James Tredwell by taking four wickets."

BBC London 94.9 Mark Church:

"A proper day of hard-fought cricket. Surrey will be happy to have runs on the board.

"Kent were outstanding with the ball in the morning session, but the middle order then knuckled down and all contributed, with Jason Roy's 60 being the stand-out innings of the day.

"Fascinating stuff and more of the same on day two."

Match scorecard