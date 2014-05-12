Ireland will host one-day internationals against England and Australia in 2015.

Irish cricket has received a major boost with both Australia and England confirming they will play one-day internationals in Ireland in 2015.

Ireland will host Australia on 27 August next year after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

A date for the international against England has still to be confirmed.

2015 will be a busy year for the Irish, who co-host the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifiers and will also play in the Cricket World Cup

It will be Ireland's third appearance at the tournament, which will be staged next year by Australia and New Zealand in February and March.

Ireland are co-hosting the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifiers with Scotland, a competition which will see 14 countries battling it out for six qualification slots. The event runs from July 9 until August 2 for the right to reach the finals in India in 2016.

Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom said: "We are thrilled to welcome both England and Australia to Ireland once again".

"Although opportunities to find space in the Future Tours Programme are rare against the world's leading teams, it is apparent that Cricket Australia and the ECB are committed to ensuring that the top Associates, like Scotland and Ireland, have a chance to test themselves against the best and to help us to improve.

"Off the field, the visit of such teams gives a massive boost to the profile of the sport, gives a terrific injection to the local economy and provides a wonderful day out for our fans."