Why young cricketers are playing tape-ball

Why young cricketers are playing tape-ball

BBC Sport's Joe Wilson finds out why young cricketers are playing tape-ball, a street version of cricket imported from South Asia.

A tape-ball is a tennis ball wrapped in electrical tape to give it weight and improve the flight while being less dangerous to use in the street than a conventional cricket ball.

Tape-ball is considered an integral part of the sport in Pakistan where the majority of young players are introduced to it.

Top Stories