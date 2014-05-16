BBC Sport - Why young cricketers are playing tape-ball
Why young cricketers are playing tape-ball
BBC Sport's Joe Wilson finds out why young cricketers are playing tape-ball, a street version of cricket imported from South Asia.
A tape-ball is a tennis ball wrapped in electrical tape to give it weight and improve the flight while being less dangerous to use in the street than a conventional cricket ball.
Tape-ball is considered an integral part of the sport in Pakistan where the majority of young players are introduced to it.