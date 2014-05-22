Geraint Jones: Gloucestershire sign Kent wicketkeeper on loan

Kent wicketkeeper Geraint Jones has joined Gloucestershire on a two-month loan as cover for

Former England gloveman Jones, 37, is second choice at Canterbury as Sam Billings has been preferred this term.

Gloucestershire lost 22-year-old Roderick for six weeks after he broke his finger in Wednesday's

Meanwhile, Ian Saxelby will undergo investigative surgery on a knee injury he sustained during the same match.

Jones will be available for 13 T20 Blast and six Championship games.

He played 34 Test matches for England from 2004-2006, scoring 1,172 runs and taking 128 catches, plus five stumpings, but

Jones is yet to play first-team cricket this summer, but has played for Kent's second XI since appearing in a 50-over international against Hong Kong in January.