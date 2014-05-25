Kent v Worcestershire: Joe Leach haul puts visitors on top

LV= County Championship D2, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Close, day one: Kent 258 v Worcestershire Kent 2 pt, Worcestershire 3 pts Match scorecard

Worcestershire seamer Joe Leach took 5-36 as Kent made just 258 after multiple batsmen fail to push on from starts.

After he made two early strikes, Kent recovered from 24-2 only to lose Brendon Nash (41) and Sam Northeast (53) with the score on 117.

The hosts then lost wickets regularly, with Ben Harmison (47), Darren Stevens (25) and Sam Billings (24) also guilty of departing after getting well set.

Leach claimed the final three but there was no time for the visitors to pad up.

BBC Radio Kent's Peter Guise:

"The sun shone, the rhododendrons were in bloom and all was set fair for the start of the 102nd Tunbridge Wells festival.

"Buoyant after a thumping win in the T20 Blast, the Kent supporters expected a solid day of batting once Kent had won the toss.

"They got it in parts as first Nash and Northeast blazed a third-wicket partnership, then Harmison continued his good form.

"But each time Kent threatened to pull away, they were pegged back. A nip and tuck sort of day - honours even."