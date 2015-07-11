The Ashes 2015: Australia in England - reports & scorecards
June
|25-28 v Kent, Canterbury
|Australia won by 255 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
July
|1-4 v Essex, Chelmsford
|Australia won by 169 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|8-11 1st Test, Cardiff
|England won by 169 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
|16-19 2nd Test, Lord's
|Australia won by 405 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Alastair Cook reaction. Trevor Bayliss reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
|23-25 v Derbyshire, Derby
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
|29-2 Aug 3rd Test, Edgbaston
|England won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Australia reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
August
|6-10 4th Test, Trent Bridge
|England won by an innings and 78 runs - and regain the Ashes
|Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Australia reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
|14-16 v Northants, Northampton
|Match drawn
|Match report. Scorecard
|20-24 5th Test, The Oval
|Australia won by an innings and 46 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column. Graeme Swann's player ratings
|27 ODI: Ireland v Australia, Stormont
|Australia won by 23 runs (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard
|31 Twenty20 international, Cardiff
|England won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard
September
|3 1st ODI, Southampton (d/n)
|Australia won by 59 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|5 2nd ODI, Lord's
|Australia won by 64 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Ben Stokes controversy
|8 3rd ODI, Old Trafford (d/n)
|England won by 93 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|11 4th ODI, Headingley
|England won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|13 5th ODI, Old Trafford
|Australia won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard