The Ashes 2015: Australia in England - reports & scorecards

June

25-28 v Kent, Canterbury
Australia won by 255 runs
Match report. Scorecard

July

1-4 v Essex, Chelmsford
Australia won by 169 runs
Match report. Scorecard
8-11 1st Test, Cardiff
England won by 169 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
16-19 2nd Test, Lord's
Australia won by 405 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Alastair Cook reaction. Trevor Bayliss reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
23-25 v Derbyshire, Derby
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
29-2 Aug 3rd Test, Edgbaston
England won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Australia reaction. Jonathan Agnew column

August

6-10 4th Test, Trent Bridge
England won by an innings and 78 runs - and regain the Ashes
Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Australia reaction. Jonathan Agnew column
14-16 v Northants, Northampton
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
20-24 5th Test, The Oval
Australia won by an innings and 46 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column. Graeme Swann's player ratings
27 ODI: Ireland v Australia, Stormont
Australia won by 23 runs (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard
31 Twenty20 international, Cardiff
England won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard

September

3 1st ODI, Southampton (d/n)
Australia won by 59 runs
Match report. Scorecard
5 2nd ODI, Lord's
Australia won by 64 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Ben Stokes controversy
8 3rd ODI, Old Trafford (d/n)
England won by 93 runs
Match report. Scorecard
11 4th ODI, Headingley
England won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
13 5th ODI, Old Trafford
Australia won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard
