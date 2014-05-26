Glamorgan v Leicestershire: Hosts build strong lead

LV= County Championship Division Two, Swalec Stadium Close, day two: Glamorgan 350-8 declared, Leicestershire 109 & 6-1 Glamorgan 7 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Match scorecard

Jacques Rudolph's third first-class half century of the season ensured Glamorgan held a commanding position at home to Leicestershire on day two.

Resuming on 56-1, Rudolph got 88 before being caught behind off Charlie Shreck (3-64), having hit 11 boundaries.

Glamorgan declared on 350-8, giving the home side a lead of 241, following Chris Cooke's 58 and Jim Allenby's 44.

In response, Leicestershire reached 6-1 at the close of play as Tom Helm had Greg Smith caught in the slips for one.