IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab in final

From the section

Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League final, Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders 200-7 (19.3 overs) beat Kings XI Punjab 199-4 (20) by three wickets Match scorecard (external site)

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their second Indian Premier League title in three years with a three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the final.

Manish Pandey's 94 off 50 deliveries helped Kolkata overhaul a target of 200 with three balls to spare in Bangalore.

Leg-spinner Karanveer Singh finished on the losing side despite taking 4-54.

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha hit a brilliant unbeaten 115 from 55 balls and Manan Vohra 67 as Punjab made 199-4 after losing the toss.

"To win the competition feels like a dream," Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir told IPLT20.com.

"Not many people gave us a chance after the start we got in the tournament. This is an unbelievable feeling."

Kevin Pietersen was the only Englishman in the tournament, although his Delhi Daredevils team finished bottom of the group table.