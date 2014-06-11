Colin Ingram to cover for Alviro Petersen at Somerset

Ingram has played 31 one-day internationals for South Africa

Somerset have signed South Africa batsman Colin Ingram to replace Alviro Petersen while he is away on international duty with the Proteas.

Petersen, Somerset's overseas player this season, has been named in the Test team to face Sri Lanka next month.

He will miss one Division One match, seven 50-over games and at least four T20 games during his five-week absence.

Ingram, 28, has played 31 one-day internationals for South Africa and averages 32.42.

He represented his country in the Champions Trophy last year and scored a match-winning 73 against the West Indies to take his team through to the semi-finals stage.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play county cricket and I'm glad to be making that first step," Ingram told BBC Somerset.

South Africa in Sri Lanka 2014 3 July: Warm-up match v South Africans, Moratuwa

6 July: 1st ODI, Colombo (RPS)

9 July: 2nd ODI, Pallekele

12 July: 3rd ODI, Hambantota

16-20 July: 1st Test, Galle

24-28 July: 2nd Test, Colombo (SSC)

"I've heard good things about Somerset. I like a good team environment so hopefully I can put a few good performances on the board."

In his second season at Taunton, Petersen has scored 517 runs in eight County Championship matches, at an average of 51.70.

He has also managed 191 and 110 runs in one-day and Twenty20 cricket respectively.

Somerset director of cricket Dave Nosworthy added: "Colin is a quality player who will add real value to our team, and is also a quality person which is also crucial to our requirements as a team here at the County Ground."