Nottinghamshire v Somerset: Notts in command at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge Close, day two: Somerset 168 & 106-3 v Nottinghamshire 461 Somerset 3pts, Notts 8pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire took complete control of their County Championship match against Somerset at Trent Bridge.

Resuming day two on 208-1, already having passed the visitors' 168, Notts added just 55 for the loss of four wickets, including that of Phil Jaques (113), to keep Somerset hopes alive.

But Samit Patel (94) and Riki Wessels (76) shared 161 to help the hosts towards 461 all out, a lead of 293.

Chris Jones hit 59 not out as Somerset ended the day 106-3, 187 runs behind.

Marcus Trescothick, Nick Compton and Alviro Petersen all fell cheaply to leave the away side in need of a significant recovery just to make Notts bat again with two days still to play.

Having seen Nottinghamshire slip from 203-0 to 266-5, it had looked as though Somerset would not be left with such an imposing total to chase down - but Patel and Wessels combined to great affect.

Both players scored at a decent rate, with Patel's 94 coming from 105 balls and Wessels' 76 from 95, to mount the pressure on their opponents.

Craig Overton was the pick of the Somerset bowlers with 4-102, but the all-rounder may need to produce something similar with the bat if his side are to avoid a heavy defeat.

BBC Radio Nottingham's Dave Bracegirdle:

"Nottinghamshire again enjoyed the better of things against one of their main title rivals.

"Samit Patel seems to have the curse of the 90s, being dismissed in them for the third time this season, but his stand with Riki Wessels was crucial, totally taking the game away from Somerset after the visitors had poached four wickets in the morning session.

"With patience and perseverance, Notts still look to be on course for a victory - maybe inside three days."