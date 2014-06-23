Kent v Derbyshire: Adam Riley claims four wickets

Riley made his first-class debut for Kent against Northants in May 2011

LV= County Championship D2, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Close, day two: Kent 333 v Derbyshire 115 & 32-3 (f/o) Kent 6pts, Derbyshire 2pts Match scorecard

Adam Riley claimed four wickets as Derbyshire were dismissed for just 115 and forced to follow on against Kent.

After the hosts were bowled out for 333, adding 74 to their overnight score, Derbyshire could only last 48 overs in their first innings.

Tail-ender Tony Palladino (24) was their top-scorer, with only three other players reaching double figures.

Having been put back in to bat, the visitors ended day two on 32-2, still 186 behind.

Darren Stevens claimed a five-wicket haul for the day, having taken 3-25 in the first innings before then dismissing openers Stephen Moore and Paul Borrington to leave the visitors struggling on 25-2.

Derbyshire, who are second-bottom in Division Two, look to be heading towards a fourth defeat of the season.

BBC Radio Kent's Matt Cole:

"The day couldn't have gone much better for Kent - starting with a real wag of the tail as Ball, Joseph and even Bollinger made the wicket look like it was a flat track, and ending by chipping away three wickets as Derbyshire tried to save the match.

"Unless Derbyshire show phoenix-like powers of recovery, the second session will have decided this game. Spinner Adam Riley added to his snowballing reputation, sticking to his length and line and getting one or two to leap off a surface giving him some real grip. Darren Stevens was perhaps the pick of the bowlers though, in two long spells his nagging seamers worried five batsmen out.

"For Derbyshire it was a demoralising day in an already poor season, and the batsmen were sometimes too helpful to the Kent cause playing loose shots in a game that threatens to root them in the Championship's bottom two."