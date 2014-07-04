T20 Blast: Essex beat Surrey to stay top of South Group

Ten Doeschate's 40 came off 30 deliveries and included two fours and one six

NatWest T20 Blast, Chelmsford Essex 166-5 (18.3 overs) beat Surrey 165-4 (20 overs) by five wickets Match scorecard

T20 Blast South Group leaders Essex completed a five-wicket win over fellow high-flyers Surrey at Chelmsford.

Gary Wilson struck a brilliant unbeaten 63 from 44 deliveries, following Kevin Pietersen's dismissal for one off 11 balls, to help the visitors to 165-4.

Jesse Ryder fell in the first over of the reply but Mark Pettini (42) and Tom Westley (38) shared a stand of 61.

Ryan ten Doeschate then hit 40 not out to see Essex to a comfortable victory with nine balls remaining.

Essex remain top of the South Group with eight wins from nine matches, two points clear and with a game in hand on second-placed Hampshire, while Surrey are third.

Essex head coach Paul Grayson:

"We kept our discipline and our skills levels when we bowled and that was pleasing.

"We are in really good form at the moment in white-ball cricket and always fancy our chances of chasing down a total."

Surrey all-rounder Gareth Batty:

"We didn't score enough runs, it's as simple as that. We needed more runs in the powerplay.

"But Essex played very well and fully deserved their victory."