T20 Blast: Essex beat Surrey to stay top of South Group

Ryan ten Doeschate
Ten Doeschate's 40 came off 30 deliveries and included two fours and one six
NatWest T20 Blast, Chelmsford
Essex 166-5 (18.3 overs) beat Surrey 165-4 (20 overs) by five wickets
T20 Blast South Group leaders Essex completed a five-wicket win over fellow high-flyers Surrey at Chelmsford.

Gary Wilson struck a brilliant unbeaten 63 from 44 deliveries, following Kevin Pietersen's dismissal for one off 11 balls, to help the visitors to 165-4.

Jesse Ryder fell in the first over of the reply but Mark Pettini (42) and Tom Westley (38) shared a stand of 61.

Ryan ten Doeschate then hit 40 not out to see Essex to a comfortable victory with nine balls remaining.

Essex remain top of the South Group with eight wins from nine matches, two points clear and with a game in hand on second-placed Hampshire, while Surrey are third.

Essex head coach Paul Grayson:

"We kept our discipline and our skills levels when we bowled and that was pleasing.

"We are in really good form at the moment in white-ball cricket and always fancy our chances of chasing down a total."

Surrey all-rounder Gareth Batty:

"We didn't score enough runs, it's as simple as that. We needed more runs in the powerplay.

"But Essex played very well and fully deserved their victory."

