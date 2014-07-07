Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for six months by the Bangladesh Cricket Board because of a "severe attitude problem".

The 27-year-old was punished for "serious misbehaviour" towards new coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

quote There will be no compromise when it comes to discipline Nazmul Hassan Bangladesh cricket chief

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said Shakib's attitude problem is "unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh cricket".

The suspension applies to international and domestic cricket.

Hassan added: "His behaviour is such that it's directly impacting the team.

"We want to give a clear message - if it is repeated, he might be banned for life.

"There will be no compromise when it comes to discipline."

The BCB board voted unanimously to ban Shakib, who has not been granted the No Objection Certificate which would allow him to compete in domestic competitions outside Bangladesh.

He will miss Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies starting next month, and will complete his ban shortly before the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets under way in February.