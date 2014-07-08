Derbyshire v Essex: Nick Browne's unbeaten 86 hands hosts edge
-
|LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield
|Close, day two: Derbyshire 275, Essex 202-5
|Derbys 3pts, Essex 4pts
|Match scorecard
Nick Browne hit a career-best unbeaten 86 as Essex took charge against Derbyshire on day two at Chesterfield.
Resuming on 25-1, Ravi Bopara nicked Mark Footitt behind to Gareth Cross on the fifth ball of the day.
Opener Browne, 23, shared half-century partnerships with Jesse Ryder (32) and James Foster (29) before both were bowled by right-arm quick Tom Taylor.
Alex Hughes trapped Ryan ten Doeschate lbw for two before rain ended play early with Essex 202-5 trailing by 73.