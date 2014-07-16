Tony Carlyon: Ex-Jersey seamer named chairman of selectors

Carlyon last played for Jersey in T20 international win over Guernsey in July 2011

Former Jersey player Tony Carlyon will become the island side's new chairman of selectors.

The 44-year-old will replace Chris Searson, who is standing down but will remain involved with the team.

Carlyon, a right-arm medium pacer, retired for a second time in 2012 after over two decades in the island side.

"Having played for Jersey for over 22 years I feel I have enough knowledge to know what it takes to play for Jersey," said Carlyon.

"I still have my finger on the pulse with the current players and watch enough games to make this a smooth handover. I can't wait to get started."

Jersey were relegated from World Cricket League Division Four in June following successive promotions in the previous year.

Chairman Ward Jenner said: "Tony has been a totally committed Jersey player over three decades, and his knowledge of the players means that he will be perfectly placed to undertake the chairman of selectors role."