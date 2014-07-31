England v India: Moeen Ali takes 6-67 as hosts win to level series

Moeen's previous best Test bowling figures were 3-105 in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge

Third Test, Rose Bowl (day five): England 569-7 dec & 205-4 dec beat India 330 & 178 by 266 runs Match scorecard

England ended a year-long wait for a Test win by wrapping up a 266-run victory over India in the third Test at Southampton.

After setting the tourists 445 to win, England took the six wickets required on the final day to bowl the tourists out for 178 and end a 10-match winless run.

Moeen Ali claimed his first Test-match five-wicket haul to finish with 6-67, while James Anderson picked up 2-24.

The result levels the five-match series at 1-1 going into the fourth Test at Old Trafford, which begins next Thursday.

The win also represents a personal triumph for home captain Alastair Cook, who had faced calls to quit after the second Test defeat at Lord's amid his own and his team's poor run of form.

Cook responded with 95 in the first innings and an unbeaten 70 in the second, while there were also strong showings from a trio of underperforming senior players - a century from Ian Bell and a combined 10 wickets for Anderson and Stuart Broad in the match.

Along with Joe Root, they are the only men who survive from England's previous win, which came in the fourth Test against Australia at Chester-le-Street in August 2013.

England's wait for a Test win since August 2013 5th Test v Aus (h) drawn 5th Test v Aus (a) lost by 281 runs 1st Test v Aus (a) lost by 381 runs 1st Test v SL (h) drawn 2nd Test v Aus (a) lost by 218 runs 2nd Test v SL (h) lost by 100 runs 3rd Test v Aus (a) lost by 150 runs 1st Test v India (h) drawn 4th Test v Aus (a) lost by 8 wkts 2nd Test v India (h) lost by 95 runs

While that victory sealed a third consecutive Ashes triumph for an experienced outfit accustomed to winning, this is a welcome success for a transitional team containing six members who had never been on the right end of a Test result.

Although the visitors had been reduced to 112-4 on the fourth evening, England might still have had concerns about India's long batting line-up - particularly as the home side themselves came within two balls of saving the second Test against Sri Lanka at Headingley in June after beginning the last day on 57-5.

But Anderson struck early to allay any fears, before Moeen took charge to spin England to victory.

Anderson faces an International Cricket Council hearing on Friday, where he will be banned for a minimum of two Tests if he is found guilty of pushing and verbally abusing India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Swinging the ball at a full length, he provided a perfect illustration of the threat England would miss as, in the second over the day, he induced a thin edge from Rohit Sharma which was taken by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Four overs later, the Lancashire paceman produced an exact copy, which Mahendra Dhoni poked through to Buttler.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special "That's the most remarkable turnaround in a week. The key was batting first and getting a good score - get runs on the board and scoreboard pressure is there. Jimmy Anderson was magnificent. He led the attack but they have all played their part. The senior players who had poor Tests at Lord's all arrived this week, and Buttler brought life to this team."

At the other end, Ajinkya Rahane was providing calm resistance to end unbeaten on 52, although he could do no more than look on as Moeen ran through the lower order.

Jadeja was bowled playing over a full delivery before, four balls on, Bhuvneshwar Kumar inside-edged on to his leg to be caught by Anderson, who had just been placed at gully.

Moeen, deceiving the tourists with variations of pace, length and flight, continued a remarkable spell of three wickets for one run in 12 balls by zipping one through the defence of Mohammed Shami.

England were briefly held up by the completion of Rahane's half-century and last man Pankaj Singh's slogging but, when Moeen skidded a straight one in to Pankaj's off stump, Cook and his men were able to celebrate victory for the first time in 354 days.

James Anderson struck twice early on, removing Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Dhoni cheaply

Ravindra Jadeja resisted for a while but was bowled to give Moeen Ali his fourth wicket of the innings

The victory was wrapped up 12 minutes before the scheduled lunch interval as the series was levelled at 1-1 with two Tests remaining