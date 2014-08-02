Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Old Trafford was swamped by heavy rain on Friday, 1 August

NatWest T20 Blast, Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire Lightning v Glamorgan. Saturday, 2 August 14:00 BST. Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Lancashire and Online.

Glamorgan coach Toby Radford says his players have been practising bowling at stumps in case their T20 Blast quarter final against Lancashire is washed out for a second time on Saturday.

No play was possible at Old Trafford after heavy rain on Friday.

The teams face cricket's equivalent of a penalty shoot-out if Saturday's reserve day is also rained-off.

"We have been preparing in the same way that a football team would prepare for a penalty shoot out," said Radford.

Play is due to start at 14:00 BST on Saturday, but the teams can start a match reduced to five overs a side as late as 21:00 BST.

Friday's play was called off with the Old Trafford outfield covered in deep puddles, and there was more rain in Manchester on Saturday morning.

However, if play is not possible the winners will be decided by a bowl-out with five nominated bowlers from each team bowling two deliveries each at unguarded stumps in the Lancashire Indoor School.

"Some of the guys have been practising their bowling," said Radford.

"[Michael] Hogan's been hitting the stumps pretty consistently, even Murray Goodwin's been hitting the stumps consistently and he could find his way into the top five.

"It will be the last way you want to win a game or lose you haven't got this far in the competition to do that you want to play the full 40 overs and get a proper contest - and I'm sure both sides feel the same."

Lancashire have been involved in a T20 bowl-out once before, losing 5-1 to Somerset in 2009.