Lendl Simmons' bat drilled with holes by US customs officials

Simmons has scored 258 runs in eight innings for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League

West Indies opener Lendl Simmons had holes drilled into his bat by United States customs officials during an apparent drugs search.

Simmons' bat showed at least four holes following its brush with customs officials

Simmons, 29, was travelling in America with his Caribbean Premier League side, Guyana Amazon Warriors, when the bat was inspected on Thursday.

His Warriors team-mate Jimmy Neesham posted a picture of it on Twitter.

"Imagine if your gear went through America and they drilled holes in your bat to look for drugs," Neesham said.

It was initially assumed that New Zealand international Neesham, who has played four Tests and 11 one-day internationals for his country, was the owner of the bat.

However, the 23-year-old later wrote on Twitter that he was simply the photographer: "Just to clarify again, the bat belongs to Lendl Simmons. Pretty happy I managed to dodge that bullet!"

There is no suggestion that Simmons was under any suspicion by the customs officials.