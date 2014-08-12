One-Day Cup: Ben Stokes ton sees Durham beat Nottinghamshire

Stokes had claimed only four wickets in the One-Day Cup prior to today's match

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates ICG Durham beat Nottinghamshire (222-9) by six wickets Match scorecard

Ben Stokes' first One-Day Cup century of the season helped Durham beat Nottinghamshire by six wickets.

The England all-rounder made 103 and shared a 150-run third-wicket partnership with Mark Stoneman (86), as Durham chased down the target of 223.

Riki Wessels top-scored for Notts with 44 but the regular loss of wickets saw the away side post a below-par 222-9.

Luke Fletcher claimed an impressive 3-27 but Paul Collingwood took Durham to victory with a six off Harry Gurney.

The match began disappointingly for Durham, as fast bowler Graham Onions was forced off the field with a side strain just three balls into his first over, and the 31-year-old is now set to have a scan on the injury on Wednesday.

Notts took advantage of Onions' misfortune with Lumb and Sam Kelsall (30) steering the visitors past 50 without the loss of any wickets.

However, Nottinghamshire lost 4-43, and only a 61-run fifth-wicket partnership between Wessels and James Franklin (28) ensured they passed the 200-run mark as Australian John Hastings took 2-38 from his 10 overs and Stokes finished with figures of 2-40 from eight overs.

Stokes, who lost his England place after the second Test against India at Lords, was dropped before scoring and hit a run-a-ball half century before completing his ton off 116 balls.

His third-wicket partnership with opener Mark Stoneman, who completed his eighth half-century in one-day cricket, was a record against Nottinghamshire.

The 23-year-old finally departed when he was caught at long-on by Wessels off Samit Patel leaving Collingwood to finish the innings with a maximum with 23 balls remaining.

Victory moved Durham up to second place with seven points having played seven matches while Notts are in joint-fourth place, having played one match less.