Lancashire v Durham: Callum MacLeod rescues visitors

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford Close, day one: Durham 329-8 v Lancashire Durham 3pts; Lancashire 3pts Match scorecard

Callum MacLeod's 84 on debut helped Durham recover from a poor start on day one in the Championship Division One against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

The visitors collapsed from 50 without loss to 82-5 as Tom Smith (4-37) and Simon Kerrigan (3-86) wreaked havoc.

MacLeod and John Hastings (83) shared a 145-run seventh wicket stand to repair Durham's innings before the former fell lbw to Tom Bailey (1-67).

Ben Stokes (24 not out) returned from England duty as Durham closed on 329-8.

Stokes made it back to Manchester just in time to be able to bat following his release earlier in the morning from the England squad.

A first Championship match for 25-year-old MacLeod did little to phase the right-handed batsmen as he hit nine fours in his innings, while Hastings gave the Old Trafford crowd some entertainment smashing six sixes, one of which broke a chair, during his time at the crease.

Both sides were looking to pick up a vital victory in their efforts to avoid relegation.

BBC Radio Lancashire's Scott Read:

"This was a really enjoyable and fascinating opening day of a vital Championship match.

"A superb morning session saw some excellent bowling from Simon Kerrigan, arguably the best he's produced all season, and Tom Smith, who now has over 50 championship wickets.

"Durham's fight back was impressive and Lancashire will need to bat well on day two."