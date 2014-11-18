Glamorgan: Opener Jacques Rudolph signs two year extension

Jacques Rudolph's 169 not out against Sussex is a record one-day score for Glamorgan, beating Sir Viv Richards' previous high score of 162 not out against Oxfordshire in 1993.

Opening batsman Jacques Rudolph has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Glamorgan until 2017.

The South African originally signed a two-year deal when he joined the Welsh county in the winter of 2013.

Glamorgan announced the deal on the day all-rounder Jim Allenby left the county to join Somerset and Craig Meschede signed on a season-long loan.

A club statement said Rudolph was "one of the key senior players around which Glamorgan will build their future."

Rudolph has previously played county cricket for Surrey and Yorkshire.

The left-hander has played 48 Tests for South Africa at an average of 35.43 runs and also has a slightly higher average in one-day internationals.

He was Glamorgan best one-day batsman in 2014, scoring 575 at an average of 82.14 in the 50-over game and averaged 60.33 in the T20 league.

Glamorgan finished second from bottom in division two of the County Championship last season, but even in a struggling team Rudolph scored 857 runs at an average of 31.74.