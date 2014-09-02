Instonians secure win over Lisburn
Tuesday 2 September
Ulster Bank Premier League
Lisburn v Instonians M2
Lisburn 98-7 J Magowan 42, A White 2-16, E Moleon 2-23
Instonians 100.2 (16 overs) N Smith 38 no
Instonians won by eight wickets
The league title will be decided on Saturday week at Shaw's Bridge following the victory for Instonians. Waringstown and Inst jointly head the table with each having the one game to fulfil their programmes.
They are joint holders but there should be an outright winner this time unless the weather intervenes.