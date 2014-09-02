Instonians secure win over Lisburn

Tuesday 2 September

Ulster Bank Premier League

Lisburn v Instonians M2

Lisburn 98-7 J Magowan 42, A White 2-16, E Moleon 2-23

Instonians 100.2 (16 overs) N Smith 38 no

Instonians won by eight wickets

The league title will be decided on Saturday week at Shaw's Bridge following the victory for Instonians. Waringstown and Inst jointly head the table with each having the one game to fulfil their programmes.

They are joint holders but there should be an outright winner this time unless the weather intervenes.