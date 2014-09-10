Ireland lose third Twenty20 international to South Africa

From the section

Ireland's women cricketers recently won the European championships

Third Women's Twenty20 internationals: Moseley South Africa 111-4 (18.5 overs) beat Ireland 109-8 (20 overs) by six wickets Match scorecard (external site)

South Africa completed a 3-0 whitewash over Ireland's women thanks to a six-wicket victory in Wednesday's T20 international at Moseley in England.

Ireland were reduced to 18-3 before Isobel Joyce hit 45 from 48 balls to help her team to a modest 109-8.

South Africa cruised to victory, reaching 111-4 in 18.5 overs with Andrie Steyn scoring 35 runs while Mignon du Preez added 37 from 35 balls.

Kim Garth and Laura Delany picked up a wicket apiece for the Irish.

South Africa won Tuesday's two games at the same venue, first by 56 runs followed by a 46-runs win.

Trent Johnston's Ireland team recently won the European Championships, having earlier won the ECB Division Two T20 Cup.

The games are Johnston's last with the side, as he is taking up a coaching post with New South Wales.