Tahir has career-best first-class bowling figures of 8-76

Hampshire leg-spinner Imran Tahir says he has unfinished business with the county as he hopes to help them seal promotion to Division One.

Tahir, 35, was last with the county in 2011 when they were relegated.

The South Africa international joins up for Hampshire's final two Championship matches against Kent and Glamorgan.

"Last time I was here the county went down so I would love to do a little part to make sure Hampshire get back into Division One," he said.

Imran Tahir and South Africa Tahir was born in Lahore, Pakistan, but qualifies for South Africa after being granted citizenship by naturalisation in January 2011. He has since played 15 Tests, 22 one-day internationals and 12 T20Is for the Proteas.

Tahir, who has taken 40 wickets in 15 Tests for South Africa, has made 77 appearances for the county previously.

He first joined Hampshire in July 2008 and enjoyed his most successful season for the club in 2011, taking 50 wickets in all competitions.

However, that was the season when the club were relegated from Division One of the County Championship.

Asked if he felt he owed Hampshire, Tahir replied: "Yes, I think so. That was in my mind before I came, it's going to be a good challenge and if they go up and I can be part of it then that will be very satisfying.

"They were the first to give me a chance to establish myself. I will owe them all my life and will always be there," he added to BBC Radio Solent.

Hampshire strengthened their position of second in the Division Two table with victory over Leicestershire last week and one more win will all but seal promotion alongside leaders Worcestershire, who are 28 points ahead after beating Surrey by 27 runs to book their place in the top flight.

Essex also remain in the promotion picture but trail Hampshire by 22 points with Leicestershire and Worcestershire still to play.