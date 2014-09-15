Surrey v Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein takes seven debut catches

Hosein was making his debut after Derbyshire released Gareth Cross last week

LV= County Championship Division Two, Kia Oval Close, day one: Surrey 181 v Derbyshire 164-5 Derbyshire 3pts, Surrey 0pts Match scorecard

Derbyshire's 18-year-old wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein took seven catches on his first-class debut as his side dominated day one against Surrey at The Oval.

Hosein combined with Mark Footitt (6-69) for four of his victims, as Surrey slumped to 181 all out.

The only saving grace for the hosts, whose promotion hopes are over, was captain Gary Wilson's 70 and a 51-run last-wicket stand with Tim Linley.

Wayne Madsen (48 not out) then helped Derbyshire reach stumps on 164-5.

He was dropped at slip on 25 and finished the day at the crease alongside youngster Hosein, who was named in the team following Gareth Cross' release, and became the youngest wicketkeeper to take seven Championship catches in an innings.

Chesterfield-born Hosein equalled the Derbyshire wicketkeeping record held by Bob Taylor, who took seven in an innings twice, against Glamorgan at Derby in 1966 and against Yorkshire at Chesterfield in 1975.

Safe hands The overall Championship record is eight catches in an innings, held jointly by: David East for Essex against Somerset, Taunton 1985; Steve Marsh for Kent against Middlesex, Lord's 1991 and Jon Batty for Surrey against Kent, The Oval, 2004

He also helped the Championship's leading wicket-taker Footitt reach 72 dismissals for the season and held onto an edge from Wilson to give Ben Cotton his maiden first-class wicket.

However, India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara could only make 16 for Derbyshire before being dismissed by Linley (3-60), to follow up his seven and nought against Glamorgan last week.

Earlier, Zafar Ansari (22), Jason Roy (14) and Rory Burns (24) all struggled for runs on a day when they were given county caps by Surrey.

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein:

"I didn't realise when I was out there but as soon as I got back to the changing room they told me some kind of record had been broken.

"The bowlers have bowled well and put it on a plate for me for me to get the catches. They have done the hard work.

"I looked to do my usual thing out there and that was just a bonus to get the records."

"On batting out the 16 minutes to the close, he added: "I just looked to do the things I usually do when I bat. I have been doing well in the second team, so I had got confidence coming into the game. It was a tough challenge but we managed to get through it."

Surrey captain Gary Wilson told BBC London 94.9:

"I thought we dragged ourselves back into the game quite well. There was a bit of momentum at the end of our innings and the bowlers stuck to their task really well.

"Tim Linley bowled for the entire last session and they are maybe 30 too many than I would like them to be, but it is not bad.

"If we can wrap up the last five wickets for 50 or 60 runs we would be delighted."