Glamorgan's end of season report: How the players rated

Mark Wallace made 68 dismissals during the season - the highest in the country

Glamorgan endured another frustrating season, finishing second from bottom of Division Two of the County Championship in Toby Radford's first campaign in charge.

There was disappointment too in the one-day competitions - falling to progress in the One Day Cup and a one-run defeat to Lancashire in the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast.

BBC Wales Sport cricket correspondent Edward Bevan and commentator Nick Webb give their end of season verdicts. All marks are out of 10.

Mark Wallace 7

Captain in the Championship and 50-over competition, Wallace's 68 victims were the most in the country and he was faultless behind the stumps, but short of runs again with a first-class average below 25.

Jacques Rudolph 8

Only batsman in the country to score 2,000 runs in all competitions. Set new one-day record with 169 not out at Sussex, though had a disappointing end to his championship season.

Will Bragg 7

Only Glamorgan batsman with 1,000 first-class runs and won 50-overs place, but needs to convert his 50's into 100s.

Gareth Rees 5

Suffered from early-season struggles, and though he made some runs late in the season, it was not close enough to his previous best to keep him playing. Retired to concentrate on business career.

Chris Cooke 8

Was given championship chance and took it in style, grafting hard to top the averages. Provided usual entertainment in limited-overs game.

Murray Goodwin 6

Short of runs in the championship and dropped, before coming back with run of 50's in One-Day Cup. Not enough to keep the veteran's remarkable career going and announced his retirement.

Jim Allenby 9

Contributed with bat and ball in all forms of the game as well as leading the T20 Blast side to within one run of a Finals Day appearance. Third Most Valuable Player in county cricket according to PCA statistics.

Ben Wright 5

Half his championship runs came in one innings, making it a disappointing season for a talented batsman. Limited-overs contribution came mainly as a fielder.

Stewart Walters 5

Popular as a clubman but could not make much impact this season and left early with his contract ending.

Darren Sammy 5

High profile signing for T20 Blast but enthusiastic approach was not matched by match-winning displays.

Graham Wagg 7

Contributed in all forms with bat and ball with batting average rising above his bowling average- always a good marker for an all-rounder.

Dean Cosker 8

Another steady season taking more wickets than the previous year. Shows no signs of losing his eye as one of the country's most reliable fielders.

Andrew Salter 6

Attacking bowler who's already been noticed in higher circles and earmarked for England development, but figures did not really add up this year and missed out on closing games.

Michael Hogan 9

Glamorgan's player of the year. It was a superb season again for the fast bowler, who almost reached a 100 wickets in all cricket again despite missing three championship games.

Will Owen 5

Another whose season was impeded by injury, and needs to improve his strike rate to become a more regular fixture. At least he has survived the long-term injury curse that saw Huw Waters and John Glover forced to retire.

Kieran Bull 7

Teenager unexpectedly replaced Salter in September and turned in some promising spells.

Ruaridh Smith 6

Has potential to become accomplished all-rounder, but held back by injuries and studies.

James Harris 6

Popular loan return from Middlesex and plugged a gap left by injuries, then returned to Lord's to save his county's Division One status with a fighting innings on the final day.