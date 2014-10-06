Kevin Pietersen on 5 live Daily

Kevin Pietersen talks to Adrian Chiles on 5 live Daily about the end of his international cricket career with the England Cricket team.

Pietersen recently said there was a "bullying culture" in the England dressing room, following on from his sacking in February.

The former England batsman says Matt Prior was a disruptive influence on the team and that ex-coach Andy Flower "ruled by fear".

This is a live BBC Sport stream starting at 10:00 BST

Available to UK users only