Nathan Rimmington: Hampshire return possible for paceman

Nathan Rimmington will play for the Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash this winter

Hampshire are tracking Australian bowler Nathan Rimmington this winter with a view to signing him permanently.

The Queenslander, 31, did appear for the county in one Championship match and one T20 game in 2014, while Kyle Abbott was back in South Africa.

Rimmington possesses a British passport and coach Dale Benkenstein says that he could play for Hampshire in the future as a non-overseas player.

"That is still on the cards," Benkenstein told BBC Radio Solent.

Rimmington played for the Melbourne Renegades last season and has another Big Bash contract with them this term.

And Benkenstein says Hampshire are still keeping tabs on the pace bowler, who he believes would be another good addition to the Hampshire squad.

They have recently signed Australian Test bowler Australia Test bowler Jackson Bird and vastly experienced ex-Pakistan international Yasir Arafat for the 2015 season.

"He has some options in Australia. If you look at his record, he is as good as Bird and Arafat in one-day and Twenty20 cricket," said Benkenstein.

"He is still part of the Big Bash and he has a decent opportunity there. His four-day opportunities are less so I think he is waiting to see how he does.

"Having been here, he knows the club and he would love to come to Hampshire, but it is a big move for his family."

He added: "If he does well in the Big Bash and gets a good contract, he'll probably stay. If he doesn't do well in the Big Bash, his opportunities in four-day cricket are getting less and less and he may well see this an opportunity for him to extend his career.

"I really liked him and believe he could be a very valuable utility player throughout the season and he makes you a very strong squad."

Meanwhile, three Hampshire youngsters - Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley and Brad Taylor - have been named as part of the England Development Programme squad, a mix of Under-17 and Under-19 England players.

They will go on a pre-Christmas training camp in the Indian sub-continent before a tour of Australia next year.