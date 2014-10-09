George Dockrell: Somerset and Ireland bowler earns new deal

Dockrell featured in nine Division One matches for Somerset this season, taking 21 wickets

Ireland spinner George Dockrell has signed a new contract with Somerset to keep him at Taunton for next season.

Dublin-born Dockrell, 22, joined the county in 2010 and made his Championship debut a year later.

He has played in 39 one-day and 26 Twenty20 internationals for his country and is currently away with Ireland preparing for the 2015 T20 World Cup.

"I am very pleased that George will be staying with us next year," said chief executive Guy Lavender.

"He is a very talented young player who has an increasing amount of both international and first-class experience.

"I am sure he will make a valuable contribution to our performances next year."