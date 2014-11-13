Rohit Sharma: India batsman hits 264, the highest ODI score

Rohit has played seven Tests, 125 ODIs and 42 Twenty20 internationals

Fourth one-day international, Kolkata: India 404-5 (50 overs) beat Sri Lanka 251 (43.1 overs) by 153 runs Match scorecard

India batsman Rohit Sharma has become the first man to hit 250 in a one-day international.

His 264 in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka beat the previous record of 219 made by fellow Indian Virender Sehwag against West Indies in 2011.

In taking his side to 404-4, Rohit, 27, also became the first player to hit two double centuries in ODIs.

The right-handed opener's 173-ball knock included 32 fours and nine sixes as India won by 153 runs in Kolkata.

He was caught at long-off from the final ball of the innings, looking for the boundary that would have levelled the List A record of 268, set by Ali Brown of Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

"I'm not really tired. I was ready to bat another 50 overs," said Rohit. "Once I got to 50, I knew I had to convert because it was a good batting wicket.

"We wanted to get a big score and that made me stay there as long as possible.

"Kolkata is a very special ground to me - I made my first-class debut and Test debut here. I also got an IPL hundred here, so it's very special."

Highest individual ODI scores 264: Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014 219: Virender Sehwag, India v Australia, 2011 209: Rohit Sharma, India v Australia, 2013 200*: Sachin Tendulkar, India v South Africa, 2010 194*: Charles Coventry, Zimbabwe v Bangladesh, 2009 194: Saeed Anwar, Pakistan v India, 1997 See the full list of ODI scores over 150

Before 2010, no batsman had passed 200 in 2,961 previous one-day internationals, but Rohit's effort is the fourth double hundred in four years. They have all have been made by India batsmen in India.

Sachin Tendulkar became the first man to reach 200 against South Africa, with Sehwag beating that record a year later.

Rohit then made 209 against Australia at Bangalore in November 2013.

The highest ODI score by an England batsman is Robin Smith's unbeaten 167 against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993. Since that was set, every Test-playing nation except Bangladesh have had a batsman make a higher ODI score.

Rohit's new record came in his first international innings since August because of a finger injury.

Taking advantage of some sloppy Sri Lanka bowling and fielding - he was dropped three times, including once on only four - Rohit drove through the covers, hit four straight sixes and five over the leg side.

His third fifty came from only 25 balls, his fourth from 26 and his fifth from only 15, while in a fifth-wicket stand of 128, Robin Uthappa contributed just 16.

India captain MS Dhoni, who did not play in the match, tweeted: "Very well batted Rohit. That's Rohit for everyone, sheer talent. Enjoy and witness the class in action."

India lead 4-0 in a five-match series that was organised after West Indies abandoned their tour of India in October because of a pay dispute.