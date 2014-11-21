Northants: David Smith leaves role as chief executive

Smith was CEO at Leicestershire before taking the job with Northants

Northants chief executive David Smith has left the club after nearly three years in the role.

The former Warwickshire batsman and committee member was appointed at Wantage Road in December 2011.

Smith oversaw the replacement of David Capel by David Ripley as head coach and the purchase of the ground in 2012.

Northants won the Twenty20 trophy in 2013 and were also promoted to Division One, only to be relegated with no wins this summer.

Experienced players Andrew Hall, James Middlebrook and Matthew Spriegel have left Northants since the end of the season, while David Sales retired and Stephen Peters and Kyle Coetzer were informed they could speak to other counties.

However, former captain Peters chose to stay with the club for the remainder of his contract.

In a statement, Smith said: "We have seen close on £3million pounds worth of capital investment into members and spectators facilities (in the last three years).

"When our conference and facilities suite is finished in December, the club will have a real opportunity to develop a 52-week sustainable business model that will be less reliant on cricket match day associated revenues.

"I feel I can look back with real pride on my contribution while CEO of the cricket club. The time is now right for me to look at other opportunities and for someone else to take the club to the next stage of its development."

Northants chairman Gavin Warren said a new chief executive will be appointed in the next few months.