Sri Lanka v England: Rangana Herath recalled to ODI squad

Herath has taken 60 wickets in 60 ODIs since making his debut in 2004

England in Sri Lanka 2014 Dates: 21 November - 16 December Coverage: Live commentary of all seven one-day internationals on Test Match Special, plus live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Sri Lanka have recalled left-arm spinner Rangana Herath for their seven-match one-day series with England which starts in Colombo on Wednesday.

Herath, 36, was rested for their recent 5-0 series whitewash in India.

Left-handed batsman Thilina Kandamby, 32, has not played an ODI since 2011 but returns after Sri Lanka failed to score 300 in any match against India.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, who last played in an ODI for Sri Lanka in 2008, is also named in the 15-man squad.

Sri Lanka have also selected frontline spinner Ajantha Mendis and leg-spinning all-rounder Jeevan Mendis in the squad.

Injured fast bowler Lasith Malinga is still recovering from surgery on his ankle, while seamer Nuwan Kulasekara has been left out in favour of Shaminda Eranga while batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Ashan Priyanjan are both dropped..

Also in the squad, captained by Angelo Mathews, are pace pair Dhammika Prasad and Shaminda Eranga, who helped Sri Lanka to a surprise Test series win over England last summer.

Sri Lanka ODI squad to face England: Angelo Mathews (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Mahela Jayawardena, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thilina Kandamby, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Ajantha Mendis, Shaminda Eranga, Dhammika Prasad, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage.