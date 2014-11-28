Brendon McCullum scores fastest New Zealand Test century

McCullum broke the record for the fastest New Zealand century previously held by his team-mate Ross Taylor

Brendon McCullum has hit the fastest Test century ever by a New Zealander in the third Test against Pakistan.

McCullum's ton came off 78 balls, eclipsing Ross Taylor's 81-ball century against Australia in 2010.

The rapid innings helped New Zealand to a strong position on the second day in Sharjah, reaching 164-1 at tea in response to Pakistan's 351.

Thursday's scheduled second day's play was postponed following the death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

And McCullum paid tribute to Hughes, playing with the initials PH written on his shirt beneath the New Zealand emblem.

Earlier, spinner Mark Craig had taken career best bowling figures of 7-94 as the hosts subsided from 281-3 overnight.