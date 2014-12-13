Pakistan A beat Kenya in landmark match on home soil

Pakistan A needed just 29 overs to beat Kenya at the Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan A beat Kenya by nine wickets in a one-day international that is part of the first high-profile series in the Asian country for five years.

Only Afghanistan have played matches in Pakistan since tours were suspended following a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team in March 2009.

The visitors were all out for 167 in the match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sami Aslam's 97-ball 101 helped Pakistan chase down the total inside the 29th over in Lahore.

Kenya arrived in Pakistan on 11 December and will play five ODIs between 13-20 December before leaving the following day.

The Sri Lanka team were attacked when travelling by bus from their hotel to the Gaddafi stadium for a Test match in 2009.

Six Pakistani policemen and a van driver were killed, while some Sri Lanka players sustained injuries.

A Pakistani policeman stands guard in front of the Gaddafi Stadium during the match between Pakistan A and Kenya

Before the game against Kenya, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said: "We are doing everything to ensure we don't have a repeat of the 2009 incident.

"We are co-ordinating closely with the police and government to provide top security to the visitors."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed said he hopes the tour will "help in changing the perception of security in Pakistan".

When speaking to ESPN, he added: "We hope that tours by other full-member teams will follow after this."