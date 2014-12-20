Cricket World Cup: England recall Gary Ballance to one-day squad

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance has not played a one-day international for England since facing India at Edgbaston last September.

Gary Ballance has been recalled to England's one-day squad for the tri-series in Australia and the World Cup.

The Yorkshire batsman, 25, has replaced Alastair Cook in the 15-man squad, who has been dropped as captain in favour of Eoin Morgan.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad return from injury and replace Ben Stokes and Harry Gurney.

England have also named Jonathan Trott as captain of the Lions' four-day squad for next month's tour to South Africa.

This winter's trip will be Trott's first since returning early from last winter's Ashes tour with a stress-related illness.

The senior one-day squad leave for Australia on 6 January for a tri-series also including India as a warm-up for the World Cup, which starts in February.

England 2015 World Cup fixtures Date Opponents Venue 14 February Australia Melbourne 20 February New Zealand Wellington 23 February Scotland Christchurch 1 March Sri Lanka Wellington 9 March Bangladesh Adelaide 13 March Afghanistan Sydney

Ballance has not played one-day cricket for England since the end of last summer, but hit 64 to help beat Sri Lanka at The Oval in May.

Durham all-rounder Stokes and Nottinghamshire left-arm seamer Gurney both struggled to establish themselves on the Sri Lanka tour and make way for the more experienced pair of Anderson and Broad.

National selector James Whitaker said: "We have had to make some difficult decisions to get to our final squad but firmly believe that the 15 players selected offer the very best chance of success at the World Cup.

"There have been a number of promising performances from players in recent series and it is important that this squad continues to develop their one-day skills quickly and players start to show the sort of consistency needed to succeed regularly on the world stage."

Stokes and Gurney have been included in the Lions' one-day squad, although England are yet to announce a captain for the limited overs section in South Africa.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Ravi Bopara (Essex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), James Taylor (Nottinghamshire), James Tredwell (Kent), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England Lions four-day squad: Jonathan Trott (Warwickshire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jack Brooks (Yorkshire), Matthew Dunn (Surrey), Alex Lees (Yorkshire), Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Adam Riley (Kent), Sam Robson (Middlesex), James Vince (Hampshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England Lions one-day squad: Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jack Brooks (Yorkshire), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire), Alex Lees (Yorkshire), Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Stephen Parry (Lancashire), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire).