Cricket World Cup: New Zealand recall Grant Elliott

All-rounder Grant Elliott has amassed more than 1,000 runs for New Zealand in one-day internationals

Co-hosts New Zealand have recalled 35-year-old all-rounder Grant Elliott to their squad for the World Cup.

Elliott, who played the last of his 51 ODIs in November 2013, is named in the 15-man party that also includes left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori.

Vettori returned to the New Zealand ODI squad in October following a 16-month struggle with injuries.

Brendon McCullum captains a side that will open the tournament against Sri Lanka in Christchurch on 14 February.

The Black Caps will also meet England and Scotland later in their Pool A campaign.

Co-hosting the tournament with Australia, the Kiwis would only play outside of their home nation if they reach the final.

"There were some hard decisions to make, but we're pleased with the overall 15 we've chosen," said coach Mike Hesson.

"A lot of bowlers have performed brilliantly for us over the past couple of seasons, which certainly made it difficult, but we think we have the right mix.

"Our batting unit has good depth and Grant's inclusion assures us strong cover in the middle order. He brings a lot of experience and his record in New Zealand and Australia conditions is excellent."

New Zealand squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Grant Elliott, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne, Luke Ronchi (wkt), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson.