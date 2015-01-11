Kevin Pietersen: Broad questions batsman's England sacking

Stuart Broad (left) says the end of Kevin Pietersen's (right) England career could have been handled differently

England bowler Stuart Broad believes it might have been better to drop Kevin Pietersen from the team rather than end the batsman's international career.

Pietersen, 34, was discarded by England in February 2014 after their 5-0 Ashes defeat last winter.

"I just think the sacking became a media uproar," Broad told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"It just seemed a bit unnecessary when every other player gets dropped for poor form, don't they?"

Pietersen later went on to release a book in which he said there was 'bullying culture' in the England dressing room.

"It could have been handled very differently by everyone," Broad, 28, added.

"If I'd have been there I might have said: 'Look, that was such a disastrous Australia tour - all the players didn't perform to an international standard. You have to go and perform in county cricket at the start of the year to get back in the England team in May'.

"Then pick the team on players who went and performed and did their duties for their counties."

Kevin Pietersen's T20 record since Jan 2014 Inns 50s 100s Ave HS Surrey 12 0 0 22.50 39 Delhi Daredevils 11 1 0 29.40 58 St Lucia Zouks 2 0 0 15.00 23 Melbourne Stars 5 2 0 39.00 66

Pietersen was hoping to play against England on their tour of Australia but that bid is now over.

England play a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday as a warm-up to their upcoming tri-series against India and Australia.

After hearing captain Mike Hussey was out injured, Pietersen said: "Jeez, I fancy that", and added when asked if he was available: "I'm always available."

But Australia Test opener Chris Rogers was called up to captain the side.

Pietersen is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash.

The right-handed batsman, who made his initial comments on the players' microphone while playing for the Stars, went on to hit a run-a-ball 49 as his side beat Melbourne Renegades.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff, who is playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, responded on social media: "If @KP24 plays for the Prime Minister's XI they'll need a turnstile at the bowlers end, they'll be queuing up."

When Pietersen was informed of Flintoff's comment he said: "I wouldn't mind facing Freddie at the moment. He is bowling backwards! I'd bat with a toothpick."

Pietersen also aimed one post at the Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, writing: "Dear @TonyAbbottMHR - I'm available x."

But announcing the change to his side, Prime Minister Abbott said: "Chris has a wealth of international and domestic experience and after a successful Test series he is well placed to lead the team."

Meanwhile, when asked about Pietersen's desire to play against his former colleagues, England one-day captain Eoin Morgan said: "I think it was very ambitious.

"To give an opportunity to somebody who is not Australian is pretty ambitious.

"When sides tour England and we put out Lions teams we give opportunities to our youngest and best."

He added: "I don't think it would have spiced up the game at all. It doesn't really bother me."

England face Australia in the first one-day international in Sydney on 16 January and 24 hours later Pietersen will be in the city as his Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Thunder.

Following the tri-series, Peter Moores' men will begin their World Cup campaign against co-hosts Australia on 14 February.