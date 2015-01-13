Steve Harmison: Kevin Pietersen has no chance of England recall

Kevin Pietersen and Steve Harmison played together in England's 2005 Ashes-winning side

Kevin Pietersen does not have "a cat in hell's chance" of an England recall, according to Steve Harmison.

Pietersen was sacked by England in February 2014 following the 5-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

But the batsman has since said he has not given up hope of a return, and suggested that one-day captain Eoin Morgan wanted him in the team.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, ex-England bowler Harmison said he believed "the ship has sailed".

Harmison added: "I would be very, very surprised if Kevin gets anywhere near the England cricket team again.

"Even though I think the world of Kevin and he is a fantastic player - he can start making noises and scoring runs but the reality is there is too many people involved with this decision to sack Kevin.

"I think a lot of people would like Kevin Pietersen to be in an England dressing room, [but] the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] have not wanted Kevin for a while."

Pietersen said while commentating on the Australian Big Bash Twenty20 on Monday: "I know that the current [one-day] captain would love to have me in the England team."

He added: "I want to play for England. I honestly believe I am batting as well as I have ever batted at the moment."

Harmison criticised Pietersen's reference to Morgan, saying: "I think he has been a bit naughty to his friend here in Eoin Morgan."

At the time of Pietersen's sacking, ECB managing director Paul Downton said: "The time is right to rebuild not only the team but also the team ethic."

Pietersen subsequently accused former England team-mates in his autobiography of creating a "bullying culture".